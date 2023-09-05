Fukrey 3 Trailer OUT! Bringing back memories, the trailer is undoubtedly the most hilarious one of the year.!

The long-awaited trailer for the third installment of Excel Entertainment’s beloved franchise, Fukrey, has finally been released. The trailer was revealed during a grand launch event attended by the Fukra gang, Bholi Punjaban, Pandit Ji, and the entire film team. Fans were treated to an impressive preview of Fukrey 3, which is set to hit theaters on September 28th, 2023.

The release of the trailer for Fukrey 3 has brought back many fond memories of this beloved comedy franchise. It is absolutely delightful to see the Fukra gang, including Hunny, Choochaa, Lali, Bholi Punjaban, and Pandit Ji back on the screens. The trailer is filled with laughter and hilarious moments, which ensure that the movie will be incredibly entertaining. Fukrey 3 promises to be even better than the previous installments, offering more fun and enjoyment. Furthermore, Choochaa’s surprise gift in this movie is bound to have us laughing uncontrollably and adding to the excitement.

The trailer for Fukrey 3 looks extremely promising and effectively carries forward the legacy of this beloved comedy franchise. It is delightful to see this film transform into a major trend in the comedy genre. With sequels making waves at the box office, now is the perfect time for Fukrey 3 to make its mark and surpass all records upon its release.

Excel Entertainment, co-founded by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, has produced several blockbuster films such as Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Dil Chahta Hai.