“Grateful for the journey and for Rajkumar Hirani’s brilliant direction,” says Boman Irani as he reminisces about 3 Idiots during his visit to IIM Bangalore

Rajkumar Hirani created a cinematic masterpiece with the release of “3 Idiots” in 2009. The film deeply resonated with audiences and left an indelible mark on their minds. It is celebrated for its humorous and poignant moments, as well as its unforgettable characters, including Dr. Viru “Virus” Sahastrabuddhe, portrayed by the versatile Boman Irani. This character, etched into the hearts of viewers, holds a special place in Irani’s own heart as well, something he revisited during a recent visit to IIM Bangalore.

During his visit to the campus, where much of 3 Idiots was shot, Boman Irani became nostalgic, reflecting on the memories from nearly 15 years ago. He shared a photo on social media, juxtaposing a still from the film with a current image of himself standing on the same stage. His caption read:

“15 years ago, I stood on this very stage at IIM Bangalore, bringing ‘Virus’ to life in #3Idiots. Today, I return, overwhelmed by the love and support that continues to pour in. It was truly special to connect with the students and relive those cherished memories.

Grateful for the journey, for Rajkumar Hirani’s brilliant direction, and for the incredible team that made it all possible. Honored to be back where it all began.”

#FullCircle

It highlights the lasting impact of Rajkumar Hirani’s work not just on audiences but also on the actors who brought these memorable characters to life. For Boman Irani, revisiting IIM Bangalore was a full-circle moment, underscoring how deeply ‘3 Idiots’ remains woven into the fabric of his career and the hearts of viewers worldwide.