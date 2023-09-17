Movies | Releases

Just 10 days before the release, Excel Entertainment to drop an exclusive promo 'Unlock The Madness' from Fukrey 3 tomorrow

With the release of Excel Entertainment's Fukrey 3 trailer, the excitement among the audience was piqued to the next level to witness unlimited fun on the screen. Continuing the spree the makers treated the audience with the first upbeat dance number Ve Fukrey from the film.

17 Sep,2023 14:50:20
With the release of Excel Entertainment’s Fukrey 3 trailer, the excitement among the audience was piqued to the next level to witness unlimited fun on the screen. Continuing the spree the makers treated the audience with the first upbeat dance number Ve Fukrey from the film. Now, 10 days before its release, they are all set to fill the ambiance with a lot of fun and entertainment with a special promo named ‘Unlock The Madness’ of Fukrey 3 scheduled to release tomorrow.

The makers of Fukrey 3 are leaving no stone unturned to raise the entertainment quotient. While the film is nearing its release and is just 10 days away from its release, Excel Entertainment is all set to drop an exclusive promo ‘Unlock The Madness’ from the film that is going to be quirky and filled with fun. So stay tuned, to witness something that has never been seen before as the Fukrey 3 special unit drops tomorrow.

Excel Entertainment, which was co-founded by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar has time and again served the audience with several blockbuster films such as ZNMD, Dil Chahta Hai, and many more.

