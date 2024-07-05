Netizens rave, ‘Sikandar Ne Kattappa Ko Kyun Maara?’ as Sathyaraj comes on board with Sikandar!

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and starring Salman Khan, directed by AR Murugadoss, ‘Sikandar’ has truly kept the audience on the edge ever since its announcement. With its exciting updates, the film has always grabbed the attention of everyone, as recently witnessed with the announcement of Sathyaraj coming on board. This announcement has sparked a new conversation among fans: “Sikandar Ne Kattappa Ko Kyun Maara?”, raising questions does Sikandar has some link with Kattappa’s character of Sathyaraj?

As the conversation “Sikandar Ne Kattappa Ko Kyun Maara?” ignites among netizens, it has indeed opened the window to a new twist. Here’s how netizens are reacting –

#Sikandar aur Kattappa kahani mein twist hai 😮

#Sikandar ne Kattappa ko kyun maara?

Kattappa ne aisa kya kiya jo #Sikandar ne usse maar diya?

#Salman Bhai #Sikandar lega Baahubali ka badlaaaa

#Kattappa ne Bahubali ko maara, aur #Sikandar ne Kattappa ko maara

#Sikandar ne #Kattappa ko kyu maara

Kattappa ne Bahubali ko maara, aur #Sikandar ne Kattappa ko. Kyun?

Produced by Nadiadwala Grandson, “Sikandar,” directed by AR Murugadoss, stars Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna in leading roles. This action-packed entertainer guarantees an unparalleled cinematic experience, slated for the Eid 2025 weekend.