“Oh My Goodness….” Says Netizens hailing Salman Khan in ‘You Are Mine’ song!

Salman Khan has indeed drenched everyone in the fervor of love with “You Are Mine,” sung by Vishal Mishra and featuring Ayaan Agnihotri, a.k.a. Agni. The song is a soothing romantic melody with Salman’s smooth vocals paired with Agni’s rap, creating a fresh and unique sound that has captured the hearts of listeners. This has caused a flood on social media, and netizens are raving about Salman Khan in the song.

The absolutely soothing and romantic melody “You Are Mine” is out now. Salman Khan’s melodious voice, combined with his magical romantic charm, makes the song a treat to listen to. Additionally, the rap by Agni adds a distinct flavor to the song. The song is beautifully composed by Vishal Mishra. Directed by Haider Khan, the lyrics of the song are penned by Salman Khan and Sanjeev Chaturvedi.

Here’s how netizens are raving about Salman Khan in the song:

A fan wrote, “Oh my goodness! This one actually beautiful!!! Love you @BeingSalmanKhan #SalmanKhan #youaremine”

Another fan wrote, “Kya song hai Bhaijaan😍 Ek no. 🙌🏻❤️”

A fan expressed, “Bhai ki awaaz itne saalo baad #YouAreMine gaane mein WAHHHHH!!!!!! maza hi aagaya🤩”

A fan wrote, “Wow Salman bhai listening to #YouAreMine on loop😍🎶 ”

A fan wrote, “After Tere Bina to Main Hu Hero Tera, #YouAreMine was worth the wait and now listening it on loop🥹”

Yet another fan wrote, “Soulful song, bhai’s voice is soooooo soothing😌🙌🏻 ”

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is coming up with the much anticipated film Sikander, releasing in Eid 2025. The film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by AR Murugadoss.