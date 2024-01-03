Prime Video builds anticipation around Indian Police Force’s trailer launch by installing 18 larger than life boxes in 12 cities across India

The highly anticipated Amazon Original series Indian Police Force, created by blockbuster director, Rohit Shetty, is all set to make its mark on the digital landscape. Renowned for his superhit cop franchises like Singham, Simmba, and Sooryavanshi, Shetty is now gearing up to introduce fans to the next chapter of his cop universe, a series that promises to redefine the very essence of action-packed storytelling. The dynamic duo of Sidharth Malhotra and Shilpa Shetty spearheads the cast of this upcoming series, ensuring a cinematic spectacle filled with high-octane action and nail-biting chases.

In an interesting move, Prime Video takes the excitement around the Indian Police Force to a whole new level with ‘Amazon Delivers Action’. The series invites audiences to unlearn the ordinary and prepare for an experience that transcends expectations. To build anticipation around the trailer among fans, Prime Video installs 18 ft. larger than life Amazon delivery boxes across Chandigarh’s Sukhna Lake, Udaipur’s City Palace, Indore’s Chappan Dukan, Delhi’s Select City walk & INA Dilli Haat, Lucknow’s Lulu Mall and Mumbai’s Juhu beach amongst other states and cities including Gujarat, Kerala, Jaisalmer, Coorg, Hyderabad and Jammu & Kashmir (Gulmarg) . These gigantic structures aren’t just installations; they’re hints at something truly monumental. What lies within adds an extra layer of excitement to the lead up to the trailer launch.

Indian Police Force marks Rohit Shetty’s digital directorial debut in a spectacle that is headlined by Siddharth Malhotra in a refreshing cop avatar. The talented star cast of the series also features Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Vivek Oberoi, Shweta Tiwari, Nikitin Dheer, Rituraj Singh, Mukesh Rishi, Lalit Parimoo in pivotal roles. The cop action drama is slated to premiere on January 19, 2024, exclusively on Prime Video, in India and across more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.