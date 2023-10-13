Movies | Releases

R Madhavan praises Akshay Kumar’s Mission Raniganj, and tells people, "जल्द ही जाइए और देखिए ये film थिएटरों में"

13 Oct,2023 18:37:30
Ever since Pooja Entertainment’s Mission Raniganj hit the theaters, the film has garnered immense love from the audience. The film has successfully delivered a one-of-a-kind cinematic experience and is witnessing houseful shows across the country. With amazing word of mouth, the film has been garnering great reviews from the audience and the critics, and joining the spree the superstar R Madhavan has now praised the film while telling people to must watch it.

R Madhavan went on to watch Mission Raniganj and was totally impressed with it. The actor was truly moved after watching the story of an unsung hero. While praising the film, R Madhavan wrote a caption on his social media –

“कल theater में जाकर यह picture देखी ।क्या kamaal की picture रहा है यार। हमारे desh में कैसे कैसे hero है जिसके bare में हम नहीं जानते हैं। क्या कर रहे हो यारों? ये मौक़ा फिर नहीं मिलेगा । जल्द ही जाइए और देखिए ये film थिएटरों में । फिर बाद में न बोलेंकि नहीं बोला youtu.be/QFf91hnpClI?si… @akshaykumar @poojafilms @jackkybhagnani”

Replying to R Madhavan’s tweet, Akshay Kumar thanked the superstar and wrote –

“Thank you so much Maddy, फ़िल्म की प्रशंसा और इतने प्यार के लिए धन्यवाद 🙏🏻”

Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Ajay Kapoor, the film, directed by Tinu Suresh Desai and music by Jjust Music, promises to bring to life the coal mine accident that shook not only the nation but also the world. The relentless dedication of the rescue team, led by Jaswant Singh Gill, offering audiences an unforgettable cinematic experience, screening in cinemas now.

