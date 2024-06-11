Salman Khan’s First Painting “Unity 1” Hits the Market on Artfi: Launch Date Announced!

We are excited to announce the collaboration between Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and the innovative art company Artfi. We are thrilled to share the latest development: The highly anticipated first painting of Salman Khan, “Unity 1,” will be available for sale on June 14, 2024.

Salman Khan has announced that his first artwork will be available for purchase by fans and art enthusiasts in just seven days. This presents a unique opportunity for buyers to own a portion of “Unity 1,” making Salman Khan’s art more accessible than ever before.

Artfi, known for its innovative approach to art sales, will facilitate this pioneering event. The sales process is designed to be straightforward and user-friendly, ensuring that collectors can seamlessly claim their favorite fractions of the painting.

https://x.com/BeingSalmanKhan/status/1799396652039745537

The official spokesperson and the CEO of Artfi have mentioned that they have received tremendous interest from users wanting to acquire the artist’s work. Despite the high demand, they have decided to keep the prices fixed for his first art offerings rather than opting for an auction model. This decision was made so that his fans could afford and collect his work.

Stay tuned for more updates and be ready to participate in this historic sale on Artfi. Don’t miss your chance to own a piece of art history created by the beloved Salman Khan.

About Artfi:

Artfi is an innovative art company founded by Asif Kamal. It is dedicated to making art accessible to a wider audience through fractional ownership and modern technology. Artfi bridges the gap between art and technology, bringing unique artworks to the global market.