“Sarfira is My Best Film” – Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar is all set to treat the audience with Sarfira on 12th July. Ahead of the film’s release, the actor was seen promoting the same in Delhi and Pune. A few special screenings were organized in the cities, and the film received rave reviews from the audiences.

Talking about the film, Akshay Kumar shared, “This is my 150th film and it is my best film. I am very thankful to Sudha to give me this film and the opportunity to be in it”

The hype around Sarfira is quite strong. The film’s trailer was the most watched one on YouTube in 24 hours. On IMDB too Sarfira emerged as the most anticipated film of the month. Sarfira is based on the true real-life story of GR Gopinath who made cost-effective aviation possible for the common man. The film directed by Sudha Kongara is the official adaptation of the 5 national award-winning film Soorarai Pottru.

Written by Sudha and Shalini Ushadevi, with dialogues by Pooja Tolani, and a G.V. Prakash Kumar musical, Sarfira is produced by Aruna Bhatia (Cape of Good Films), South superstars Suriya and Jyotika (2D Entertainment) and Vikram Malhotra (Abundantia Entertainment). Mark your calendars for July 12th as ‘Sarfira’ takes you on an exhilarating journey of ambition, determination, and the relentless pursuit of dreams.