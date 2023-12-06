Superstar Salman Khan inaugrated the 29th Kolkata International Film Festival! Lighten up the lamp at the festival!

Salman Khan is undoubtedly one of the biggest superstars in Indian cinema. He holds the record for giving 17 consecutive 100 crore films in the domestic market, including his latest release ‘Tiger 3’. Despite facing fractured holidays due to Diwali and the World Cup, the film ran on Salman Khan’s stardom and went on to earn 500 crores globally.

The superstar Salman Khan recently attended the 29th Kolkata International Film Festival held in Kolkata, following the massive success of his movie Tiger 3. Along with Salman Khan, other prominent names like Anil Kapoor, Shatrughan Sinha, Sonakshi Sinha, and Saurav Ganguly were also present at the event.

Salman Khan inaugurated the 29th Kolkata International Film Festival by lighting the lamp. Many famous personalities were present at the event. Salman Khan looked dashing and the crowd went berserk after catching a glimpse of their favorite superstar in the city. He received a warm welcome and was dressed in black attire, which complemented his personality and appearance.

At the event Salman Khan met the Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee and also gave a speech during the same which won the hearts of the fans and the audiences.

Meanwhile Salman Khan who will be recently seen in Tiger 3 is having some interesting line up in his future releases which includes a film with Karan Johar Productions which will be announced by the superstar soon.