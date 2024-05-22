The all time classic movie Jo Jeeta wohi Sikandar clocks in 32 years; here are 5 reasons why its time for a celebration

Aamir Khan starrer Jo Jeeta wohi Sikandar is a classic movie and one of the most loved movies of all time. The 1992 film turned 32 and it calls for a celebration. The coming age of youth drama with its unique plotline, chartbuster tracks had everyone swooning over the movie. Jo Jeeta wohi Sikandar went on to earn many awards and won appreciation for its unique concept and delivering some marvelous performances that are yet remembered and looked upon on.

Here are 5 reasons why the movie is a masterpiece and a milestone for Indian Cinema.

1. A coming age of age youth drama

The stellar cast of the movie starring Aamir Khan, Deepak Tijori, Pooja Bedi brings a youth drama that was fresh and that was something never witnessed before. The story was so refreshing and focused on the life of young teens that is till date relatable.

2. Evergreen music

The music album was by renowned music composers Jatin Lalit is iconic. The tracks are till date fondly remembered and in everybody’s playlist. Each track from the movie is memorable and unforgettable. Whats a romantic date without Pehla Nasha?

3. Iconic Performances

The movie has gifted us with some of the brilliant actors. The acting was what made it supremely special and that is what strikes a chord with even today ‘s audiences. Every actor in the movie plays their part with utmost grace.

4. Epic love triangle

Well a love story probably is incomplete with an interesting love triangle. The epic love triangle in the movie is something that people hav enjoyed over the years and it is so beautifully captured in the movie which makes the movie stand out from the lot.

5. Impactful dialogues

A movie that has epic dialogues that makes us whistle surely is Jo Jeeta wohi Sikandar. Some of the really lovable dialogues like “Yeh mauka haath se mat jaane dena … jhappi maar ke pappi le lena.” Still feels so fresh and makes us smile ear to ear.

Its time to rewatch this classic movie with family and friends.