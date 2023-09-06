Movies | Releases

The Jugaadu boys ruling all across! The trailer of Excel Entertainment's Fukrey 3 is trending on No. 1!

The trailer for Fukrey 3, produced by Excel Entertainment, is currently trending at number 1. Check out

Author: IWMBuzz
06 Sep,2023 20:24:13
The Jugaadu boys ruling all across! The trailer of Excel Entertainment's Fukrey 3 is trending on No. 1! 849254

The trailer for Fukrey 3, produced by Excel Entertainment, was released yesterday, bringing laughter and memories to viewers. Packed with fun and exciting elements, the trailer quickly won over audiences and celebrities alike. After its release, the trailer caused a stir on social media and is now trending at number one on YouTube.

The trailer of Fukrey 3 has received an overwhelming response from the audience and is currently trending at No.1 on YouTube. The trailer has already garnered around 22,994,009 views and has been liked by more than 266K people. This indicates the immense love and anticipation of the audience for this beloved franchise. The Fukra boys, Bholi Punjaban, and Pandit Ji are all set to make a comeback on the big screen with the release of Fukrey 3 on 28th September 2023.

Excel Entertainment, which was co-founded by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar has time and again served the audience with several blockbuster films such as, ZNMD, Dil Chahta Hai, and many more.

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

Comment Box

Related Post

Fukrey 3 kickstarts its promotional journey on horseback 849211
Fukrey 3 kickstarts its promotional journey on horseback
From Salman Khan, and Varun Dhawan to Kriti Sanon, Bollywood Celebrities welcome the Fukra gang while praising the trailer of Excel Entertainment's Fukrey 3! 848937
From Salman Khan, and Varun Dhawan to Kriti Sanon, Bollywood Celebrities welcome the Fukra gang while praising the trailer of Excel Entertainment’s Fukrey 3!
Fukrey 3 Trailer OUT! Bringing back memories, the trailer is undoubtedly the most hilarious one of the year.! 848903
Fukrey 3 Trailer OUT! Bringing back memories, the trailer is undoubtedly the most hilarious one of the year.!
Watch Fukra Boys' entry on a horse on the trailer launch of Excel Entertainment's upcoming Fukrey 3 848868
Watch Fukra Boys’ entry on a horse on the trailer launch of Excel Entertainment’s upcoming Fukrey 3
Let the fukrapanti start! The trailer of Excel Entertainment's Fukrey 3 is to be released on 5th September 2023 848366
Let the fukrapanti start! The trailer of Excel Entertainment’s Fukrey 3 is to be released on 5th September 2023
Pulkit Samrat's Fukrey 3 Moves Up Release Date, Salaar Faces Postponement 848087
Pulkit Samrat’s Fukrey 3 Moves Up Release Date, Salaar Faces Postponement

Latest Stories

Pooja Entertainment presents the 1st motion poster of Akshay Kumar starrer, ‘Mission Raniganj’; a promising tale of heroism. 849250
Pooja Entertainment presents the 1st motion poster of Akshay Kumar starrer, ‘Mission Raniganj’; a promising tale of heroism.
Ritabhari Chakraborty's hot and bold look in black bodycon dress, see pics 849103
Ritabhari Chakraborty’s hot and bold look in black bodycon dress, see pics
Shriya Pilgaonkar's Happy Shades In Yellow Peplum Kurta And Skirt 849235
Shriya Pilgaonkar’s Happy Shades In Yellow Peplum Kurta And Skirt
Ayushmann Khurrana Receives 'Social Cause Star' Honour, Pens Gratitude Note 849090
Ayushmann Khurrana Receives ‘Social Cause Star’ Honour, Pens Gratitude Note
Congress Denies Death Rumours Of Kannada Actress Divya Spandana Says, "She Is Absolutely Fine" 849229
Congress Denies Death Rumours Of Kannada Actress Divya Spandana Says, “She Is Absolutely Fine”
10 years of Shuddh Desi Romance: Parineeti Chopra drops BTS moments with late Sushant Singh Rajput 849147
10 years of Shuddh Desi Romance: Parineeti Chopra drops BTS moments with late Sushant Singh Rajput
Read Latest News