The Jugaadu boys ruling all across! The trailer of Excel Entertainment's Fukrey 3 is trending on No. 1!

The trailer for Fukrey 3, produced by Excel Entertainment, was released yesterday, bringing laughter and memories to viewers. Packed with fun and exciting elements, the trailer quickly won over audiences and celebrities alike. After its release, the trailer caused a stir on social media and is now trending at number one on YouTube.

The trailer of Fukrey 3 has received an overwhelming response from the audience and is currently trending at No.1 on YouTube. The trailer has already garnered around 22,994,009 views and has been liked by more than 266K people. This indicates the immense love and anticipation of the audience for this beloved franchise. The Fukra boys, Bholi Punjaban, and Pandit Ji are all set to make a comeback on the big screen with the release of Fukrey 3 on 28th September 2023.

Excel Entertainment, which was co-founded by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar has time and again served the audience with several blockbuster films such as, ZNMD, Dil Chahta Hai, and many more.