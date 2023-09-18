'Unlock The Madness' of Fukrey 3 as Excel Entertainment drops a fun-filled exclusive promo just 10 days before the film's release!

The recently released trailer of Excel Entertainment’s upcoming movie ‘Fukrey 3‘ has generated a lot of excitement among the audience. The makers have now released the first energetic dance number, ‘Ve Fukrey,’ from the film. With just 10 days left for its release, a special promo named ‘Unlock The Madness’ has been launched, which gives a glimpse of the unlimited craziness that awaits the audience in the movie.

With the release of Fukrey 3 just 10 days away, Excel Entertainment has dropped an exclusive promo called ‘Unlock The Madness’ from the film. Watching Choocha’s Fukrapanti is a laugh riot, and with Hunny, Choocha, Laali, Pandit Ji, and Bholi Punjaban back, it guarantees double the entertainment. The unit takes us to the world of Fukra Boys, where Choocha is running for election against Bholi Punjaban. It will be exciting to see if he wins. This hilarious unit has elevated the excitement to watch the film on the screen. While this is just a glimpse, get ready to watch the Fukra boys in cinema halls near you on 28th September 2023.

Fukrey began as an underdog franchise, but now it rules the hearts of the masses, with its third installment soon to be released. Fans are excited to experience the world of Fukrey once again.

Excel Entertainment, co-founded by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, has brought blockbuster films like ZNMD and Dil Chahta Hai to audiences.