Watch Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra setting up the celebration mood in the poster of 'Jalsa 2.0', the first song from the upcoming rescue thriller Mission Raniganj! Song out today!

Author: IWMBuzz
16 Sep,2023 16:45:23
Pooja Entertainment has released the teaser of their upcoming rescue thriller called “Mission Raniganj“. The teaser gives us a glimpse of the captivating story of heroism that the movie is about to bring to the big screen. Excitement for this Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra starrer has been constantly rising. The makers have announced that they will be treating everyone with the first celebration song called ‘Jalsa 2.0’, which will be packed with all the desi vibes.

The motion poster and the teaser of Mission Raniganj made it clear that the film is about to bring captivating tales of valour and determination. The makers have taken it up a notch and are now releasing the first song, ‘Jalsa 2.0’, from the movie. A colourful poster from the song was recently released, revealing the first glimpse of Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra dressed in full Punjabi attire. The song has catchy desi beats that promise to make you jump out of your seat and do the Bhangra dance. This has created high anticipation to watch the celebration song, which is set to release today. The song marks the return of the Kesari couple, Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra, and will be available on the Jjust Music YouTube channel.

“Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue” is a significant film as it marks the return of Akshay Kumar to his best genre of delivering stories of unsung heroes and their bravery. The movie is set to release on October 6th, 2023, and is based on a real-life incident that occurred at Raniganj Coalfield. It portrays the heroic act of Late Shri Jaswant Singh Gill, who led the rescue mission of Bharat’s coal mine.

The film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Ajay Kapoor, and directed by Tinu Suresh Desai. It depicts the coal mine accident that shook the nation and the world, as well as the relentless efforts of the rescue team led by Jaswant Singh Gill. The movie is set to be released in theaters on October 6th, 2023.

