Will Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri Cast Anupam Kher for his Next, The Delhi Files? Deets Inside!

In a recent social media poll, audiences made their voices heard, choosing Anupam Kher as the preferred actor to essay the role of Mahatma Gandhi in Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s upcoming directorial, ‘The Delhi Files’. The poll featured a selection of talented actors, including Akshaye Khanna, Dilip Prabhavalkar, and R. Madhavan, but it was Anupam Kher who stood out as the clear favorite among fans.

Check out the poll here:

Which actor should don the iconic role of Mahatma Gandhi in #VivekRanjanAgnihotri ‘s ‘The Delhi Files’?

1. Anupam Kher

2. Akshaye Khanna

3. R Madhavan

4. Dilip Prabhavalkar

As anticipation builds for ‘The Delhi Files’, the casting decision for Mahatma Gandhi will be crucial. Fans are eagerly waiting to see if Agnihotri will go by the audience poll and bring Anupam Kher into the spotlight for this iconic portrayal. Known for his bold and impactful filmmaking, Agnihotri’s deep connection with his audience makes the question of him listening to their choice even bigger—will he cast Anupam Kher in this pivotal role?

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and Anupam Kher have previously delivered a powerful collaboration with ‘The Kashmir Files’, a film that resonated deeply with audiences and critics alike. With ‘The Delhi Files’, their continued collaboration holds the promise of another compelling narrative, and if Kher is cast as Mahatma Gandhi, it will be another iconic role in their successful partnership.

Talking about Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, after receiving nationwide acclaim and love, Vivek is set to take the audiences on the journey of another hard-hitting film with his forthcoming ‘The Delhi Files’. After The Kashmir Files, prolific producer Abhishek Agarwal has yet again joined hands with Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri with his production banner Abhishek Agarwal Arts on ‘The Delhi Files’.