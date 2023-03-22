Actor, model, singer, and creative director Lee Min-ho is well-known in South Korea and well-liked worldwide. Lee Min-ho has ranked among Korea’s finest actors for over ten years. His dramas have distinct plotlines, and he constantly makes his characters memorable through his performance. Here are a few of the top Korean dramas with Lee Min-ho that are well worth watching:

1. Legend Of The Blue Sea

Friendship, romance, and fantasy are all prevalent themes in this play. A mermaid with no experience on dry land, Shim Chung. She encounters con artist Heo Joon Jae when she emerges into the contemporary world. This is a great story as it demonstrates how she strives to thrive in the contemporary world with his assistance. Their previous lives are a part of the additional subplot. Will the past life repeat this time, or will their destiny change? To find out what happens next, keep watching.

2. Boys Over Flowers

Gu Jun Pyo (Lee Min-ho) embodies every quality required of a chaebol. (family-owned business). He has a lot of friends and is popular, attractive, charming, and somewhat arrogant. So it makes sense that he treats Geum Jan Di (Ku Hye Sun) brutally at first when she transfers to his school. He taunts her, which causes his peers to taunt her as well. For Jun Pyo to see that his hatred for her might truly be sincere feelings of love, a destiny occurrence and transformation are required. He succeeds in winning Jan Di’s affection, but it won’t be easy. Anyone who likes a good enemies-to-lovers narrative must watch this.

3. City Hunter

In City Hunter, Lee Min-ho portrays a guy named Lee Yoon Sung who poses as an IT specialist at the Blue House to carry out his father’s plot for retaliation. He meets Kim Na Na (Park Min Young), a bodyguard. As they become aware that their plans are similar, they team up. They develop a passionate romance. This action-packed love story is a must-see.

4. Pachinko

The New York Times best-selling novel Pachinko is the basis for this original drama series, which debuted in March 2022. The tale is a grand, multigenerational family saga steeped in history. The narrative centers on a family of immigrants that spans four generations and is forced to make decisions and sacrifices that will impact their lives. Lee Min-ho accepted the challenge of playing the villain in this series and did it with ease. The show’s second season has already been revealed, and fans can’t wait to see more of this compelling narrative.

5. The King: Eternal Monarch

The parallel universes of the Republic of Korea and the Kingdom of Corea provide the setting for this series’ outstanding storyline and scenes. In the narrative, a king travels through an enigmatic portal to a different universe. His encounter 25 years ago, as well as the police badge his savior left behind, continue to plague him. Detective Jeong Tae-Eul is an undercover agent in the Republic of Korea’s violent crimes division. One thing to look forward to in the series is the intergalactic love tale and the action scenes.

