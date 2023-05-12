5 must-watch movies starring Ileana D’Cruz that you never knew existed

Ileana D’Cruz has been a part of popular big-budget films like "Main Tera Hero," "Phata Poster Nikhla Hero," "Rustom," "Barfi!," and "Mubarakan," Ileana has garnered recognition for her impressive performances.

Ileana D’Cruz‘s journey in the film industry began in 2006 with her debut in the film “Devadasu.” Since then, she has graced the silver screen in nearly 30 films, leaving an indelible mark on the industry. She has been a part of popular big-budget films like “Main Tera Hero,” “Phata Poster Nikhla Hero,” “Rustom,” “Barfi!,” and “Mubarakan,” Ileana has garnered recognition for her impressive performances.

However, amidst her impressive filmography, there are certain movies that have remained under the radar, failing to capture the attention of the general audience despite critical acclaim. Read below to know about the 5 must-watch movies

Nanban

Ileana D’Cruz took on a significant role in the remake of the 2009 blockbuster “3 Idiots” titled “Nanban,” portraying a character reminiscent of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s original portrayal. The film garnered praise for its engaging storyline, regional influences, and the depth of its characters, particularly Ileana’s performance.

Amar Akbar Anthony

In the thought-provoking 2018 film centered around the intricacies of Multiple Personality Disorder (MPD), Ileana D’Cruz assumes the role of the male lead’s love interest, who also grapples with the same psychological condition. The film has garnered significant praise from both viewers and critics, with Ileana’s portrayal of the character Pooja receiving particular acclaim.

Kick

The 2009 film serves as the source of inspiration for the subsequent Hindi adaptation, showcasing the enduring impact of the original storyline. Ileana’s character in the original film bears resemblance to Jacqueline Fernandez’s portrayal in the Hindi remake, offering an intriguing parallel between the two actresses.

Happy Ending

In the 2014 film, Ileana D’Cruz portrayed the role of a writer who, after crossing paths with the protagonist played by Saif Ali Khan, experiences a gradual and captivating journey of falling in love. Her performance in this film has garnered praise from numerous viewers and reviewers alike.