Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are a couple that makes us fall in love all over again. On the sets of Mani Ratnam’s Guru, the couple fell in love for the first time, and Abhishek and Aishwarya’s relationship has only gotten stronger since then. Aishwarya currently enjoys the honor and respect of being known as the ‘Bachchan Bahu,’ which is something to be proud of.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are the Bollywood power couple. Their charisma and dress sense usually turn heads. When they go out, they know how to make things simple yet fashionable and regal. Abhishek Bachchan recently celebrated his birthday, and the duo was photographed at Mumbai airport on their way back from his birthday celebration. Junior Bachchan came to Instagram today to post pictures from his trip to the Maldives, and we can’t stop staring at Aishwarya Rai. Abhishek Bachchan captioned his post, “one more beautiful views…. Especially the last one. Thank you @stregismaldives for making my birthday so special.”

Abhishek Bachchan’s photos from a vacation to the Maldives

We can see several art installations in the first two photos that Abhishek Bachchan provided. In the third, we see a lovely view of the pool facing the sea, with a sitting arrangement alongside it. Then there’s a photo of a platter with the words ‘Welcome Home Abhishek Aishwarya Aaradhya.’ The following image depicts a lovely birthday greeting for Abhishek on a platter. Then there’s a photo of the adorable bed design, and last but not least, a picture of the stunning Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Abhishek Bachchan’s Upcoming Ghoomer Movie

In R Balki’s upcoming film, Ghoomer, Abhishek Bachchan, and Saiyami Kher will take the viewers on an exciting trip. The first look of the Ghoomer film has just been released, and it will undoubtedly pique your interest. Ghoomer is a tale about a coach and his prodigy, starring Abhishek and Saiyami. In the film, Abhishek will portray Saiyami’s coach.

Did you enjoy seeing Abhishek Bachchan’s birthday trip with Aishwarya Rai in the Maldives? Let us know your views in the comment section; stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more masala updates.