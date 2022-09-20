A look inside actor Akshay Kumar’s day out with his daughter Nitara has been shared with fans. Akshay posted a picture of the father-daughter team walking through an amusement park while carrying enormous stuffed animals on Instagram. In the video, Akshay held Nitara’s hand while holding a toy on his head. She turned to face the camera while holding a different toy in her arm. Akshay put his arm around Nitara when the photo was taken, which was taken from behind.

Akshay opted for denim, sneakers, and a sweater in yellow and grey for their outing. Nitara chose a shirt in pink and grey with denim jeans and white sneakers. The star captioned his post, “Took my daughter to an amusement park yesterday. Looking at her happy smile on winning not one but two stuffed toys for her was hands down the closest I’ve felt to being a hero.” He is the real hero of his personal as well as professional life. The star always impresses us with his stunning acting skills and is a great father too.

He has inspired millions of fathers to spend time with their kids and have some fun-loving moments. Kids only need love and time from their parents. The stunning post of the star is going viral, and fans are loving it. The star is busy with his work and shoots, but then too, he takes time and has some fun-loving moments with his daughter and gives her gifts, and makes her day memorable.

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more such updates on your favorite celebs.