Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are among the most popular and well-liked couples in the Hindi film business. Although the two of them have not openly revealed anything about their connection to the media or in general, we have seen enough people come forward and tease two of them both privately and publicly. Nevertheless, the two form a terrific on-screen couple, and considering the amount of love and respect their on-screen pairing has received in the past, we can say they should think about making more movies together.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are planning to marry in the first week of February. Fans have been waiting for the huge Bollywood wedding with bated breath, and it is finally happening. Their wedding preparations have already started in Jaisalmer. Suryagarh Palace will host a royal wedding. Kangana Ranaut hailed the ‘Shershaah’ pair on social media ahead of their wedding.

Kangana Ranaut’s Sweet Note For Shershaah Couple

Kangana Ranaut posted a photo of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani on her Instagram story. Kiara donned a tie-dye half-sleeved dress, whereas Sidharth wore a basic white t-shirt with a dark grey jacket. In the photo, they pose together, then Sidharth takes a direct shot of Kiara, who smiles at the camera. Kangana Ranaut captioned her Instagram story, “How delightful is this couple… rarely we see genuine love in movie industry… they look divine together” and added a teddy with a big pink colored heart and tagged Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani.

Kiara Advani And Sidharth Malhotra’s Work front

Sidharth Malhotra will also appear in the action movie Yodha and Indian Police Force, a web series directed by Rohit Shetty for Amazon Prime Video. Kiara Advani will next be seen in an untitled Telugu film directed by S. Shankar, in which she will co-star with Ram Charan. In the romance drama Satyaprem Ki Katha, she will also reconnect with Kartik Aaryan.

