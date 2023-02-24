Our TV actresses are always proud to show off their stylish attire. They always look their best, whether attending red-carpet events, movie promotions, or going to the gym. Several actresses have given us some of the most recognizable looks. Even now, many celebrities are regarded as fashion icons. A few actresses also succeed in capturing our attention with their superb sense of style. And we’ve compiled a list of five fashionable TV actors and actresses who can pull off any look flawlessly.

Ankita Lokhande

During her appearance in Pavitra Rishta, this diva first gained notoriety, and ever since, her fans have been enthralled by her amazing performance. Ankita regularly updates her social media followers on her location and has a sizable fan base. Ankita is also regarded as a fashionista in the television industry because she frequently posts stunning images. In this photo, Ankita is wearing a red saree with a floral motif and has dressed elegantly and stylishly. Her vermilion is noticeable; she has straight hair with a center partition. The actress, in this case, opted for straightforward makeup that flawlessly completes her appearance.

Nia Sharma

Nia Sharma frequently draws attention to herself on social media with her daring avatar and images. Also, she was ranked second among the Top 50 Hottest Asian Women. This diva enjoys showing off her glitzy attire and is skilled at turning onlookers. Nia looks lovely in a pink dress with a thigh-high slit and white heels. This image is of a party from the previous year. Well, a dress with a thigh-high slit can be the ideal costume for a lavish birthday party.

Mouni Roy

When commenting on beauty and fashion, Mouni Roy has always been in the lead. Due to her stylish appearance and glamorous attire, the actress has a huge social media following. The diva looks stunning in this picture, wearing a black lehenga and a platinum crop top. Mouni can pull off any appearance, whether it’s western or traditional. She occasionally accesses her inner Desi girl and looks stunning in lehengas and sarees. Nonetheless, she occasionally wears the most opulent outfits as well.

Shweta Tiwari

Social media user Shweta Tiwari has a sizable fan base and is highly active there. In television, she is one of the most well-known figures. Everyone adores her for everything from her incredible expression to her flawless acting and great sense of style. Shweta was wearing a beige saree and accessorized her look with a choker in this picture, and she looks stunning. She has a noble, elegant appearance. In addition to having a son named Reyansh, Shweta Tiwari is the mother of the actor Palak Tiwari.

Hina Khan

In addition to captivating audiences with her acting skills, Hina Khan has made a name for herself as a fashion icon. Many style ideas may be inspired by Hina’s shared photos on Instagram, which is a visual pleasure. Hina looked gorgeous in her white lace dress, accessorized with white heels. She left her hair down, and her delicate makeup matched her clothing nicely.

Which television actress outfit do you like the most? Let us know your opinions in the comment section below; stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more masala updates.