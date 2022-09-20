Sargun Mehta, who had earlier made a name for herself on TV, with shows like 12/24 Karol Bagh, Phulwa, Kya Huaa Tera Vaada, is also a known name in the Punjabi film industry. She has worked in popular Punjabi films. She has also made everyone a fan of her with her splendid fashion choice.

Now, the actress is all set to entertain the masses in a new movie. She will be seen sharing screen space with Diljit Dosanjh in a new Punjabi film titled Babe Bhangra Paunde Ne. Directed by Amarjit Singh Saron, Babe Bhangra Paunde Ne will mark the first film of Diljit with Sargun. The film will release in theatres on October 5, 2022.

Recently, the makers released the trailer of the film and it became an instant hit. Sargun is happy with the response from the audience. She took to Instagram and shared a video of herself. In the post, she thanked her fans for loving the trailer. She captioned the video: “Thank you for loving #MOH ❤️ AND LOVING THE TRAILER OF #BBPN #BabeBhangraPaundeNe” Check below!