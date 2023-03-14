Vaani Kapoor is one of the most attractive and captivating actors in Hindi films. Vaani Kapoor and the late Sushant Singh Rajput both had enjoyable starring roles in the film “Shudh Desi Romance,” which we also liked. As a result, Vaani Kapoor received the recognition and admiration she has always earned, despite the movie not finding the commercial success it deserved.

Everyone is in awe of her acting prowess and gorgeous avatars. She never ceases to astound her fans with her sense of style, outfit choices, and risky photo sessions, which says a lot. Another thing that makes Vaani famous is her stunning appearance. Vaani’s skin has that desirable natural radiance on or off the screen.

Vaani Kapoor and Raashii Khanna enjoy getting together as frequently as possible. Both diva women have a long history of friendship and have known each other for a very long time. Spending quality time together has been commonly observed between them. They now appreciate one another because of how their friendship has developed. Look at the picture Vaani Kapoor recently posted of herself and Raashii Khanna.

Vaani Kapoor And Raashii Khanna’s Picture Appearance

Vaani Kapoor shared a picture series of herself with her bestie Raashii Khanna. Vaani Kapoor looked stunning with a furry white jacket, light blue leggings, and a black hat. Her hair was tied in a half ponytail. With her beautiful makeup, she put on dark brown lipstick. Raashii Khanna wore a black printed sweater, pants, and sneakers. She is holding a crimson velvet sling purse with a golden strap. Her hair was styled in a messy side-parted manner. She kept her makeup basic, opting for a light brown matte lipstick. They are both holding a white coffee cup. They both stroll with wonderful smiles in the first photo and are captured in a candid photograph. In the second image, Vaani Kapoor is seen singing a song and doing funny dance steps in a video that Raashii Khanna shot. In the last image, she is dressed in a coat and is captured in a hugging pose.

