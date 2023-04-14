Mouni Roy and Disha Patani are the new BFFs in town. The two divas recently went to the US for the Entertainers Tour along with Akshay Kumar, Sonam Bajwa, Nora Fatehi, and others. The two lovely ladies have been bonding a lot on tour, and their social media photos prove the camaraderie.

Mouni recently took to Instagram and shared photos with her bestie Disha. In the pictures shared by the Naagin actress, the two are seen posing together by the balcony overlooking a swimming pool and a stunning sunset. The actors are twinning in cute crop tops and joggers as they rock the look together.

Disha showed off her midriff dressed in a maroon full-armed crop top. She paired the top with a pair of white satin joggers. Mouni, on the other hand, looked casual in a white cropped tank top with beige joggers. Mouni captioned her photos: “But all the best moments become memories…. All love err’ything 🧿🔱” Soon, Actor Karan Tacker took to the comment section and praised the beauties. He wrote: “Sunsets never looked this pretty..!😛” Check here!