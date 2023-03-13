Disha Patani is one of the hottest actresses in Bollywood. The actress is very active on social media and often shares her sizzling pictures and videos with her fans. She never misses any chance to hog the limelight with her sartorial choices.

Recently, she is on a tour with popular faces of the industry. The Entertainers tour, featuring Akshay Kumar, Nora Fatehi, Disha Patani, Mouni Roy, Sonam Bajwa, Aparshakti Khurana, Stebin Ben, and Jasleen Royal are on tour in the US and had been entertaining audiences with their performances.

Disha took to Instagram and shared photos with them. She can be seen having a gala time with all. In a particular photo, Disha and Mouni posed together by the balcony overlooking a swimming pool and a stunning sunset. Mouni and Disha decked up in matching ensembles as they rocked the look together. She captioned her post: “To new memories and new friends ✨💓 grateful for the memories 🙏💓✨” Check the photos below!