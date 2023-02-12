Time and again Ashnoor Kaur has given us goals with her fashion folios. And here again, the actor has dropped some amazing photodump series ahead of Valentines Day, while keeping her charm and spark on point. The actress sharing the pictures also spoke about love and romance.

In the pictures that Kaur shared, we can see her wearing a beautiful pink baggy full-sleeved t-shirt. She completed the look with pink checkered mini skirt. The actress kept the look almost like the Disney princess, completing it with long curly red hair. Her makeup looked right on point, while we can see her reading a book.

Sharing the pictures, Ashnoor Kaur wrote, “In the future, if by some miracle you ever find yourself in the position to fall in love again . .. fall in love with me.”

Ashnoor Kaur shot to fame as a child actor. The actress has been featured in several tv shows to date. She has been known for her honed acting chops in some of the popular tv shows and films to date. Her latest feature was in the show Patiala Babes, where she played a pivotal role. Kaur is currently acing her social media game. She is one of the top influencers on Instagram. Not just that, being this young, the actress now serves as an entrepreneur. She recently launched her own line of makeup brand too.

