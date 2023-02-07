Karan Johar is one of Bollywood’s most trendy people. The filmmaker is well-known in B-town for making absurd claims and pronouncements. Karan, the presenter of the famous show Koffee With Karan, often brews scorching hot rumors about the industry’s greatest celebrities.

On February 7, 2017, Karan Johar revealed that he had become the father of two gorgeous munchkins, Yash and Roohi Johar. The year 2023 flashes past in the blink of an eye. Yash and Roohi are already six years old! The adoring father offered beautiful unseen memories of his twins, along with a charming note. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Shweta Bachchan, Shanaya Kapoor, and others have supported Yash and Roohi’s birthday celebration. Take a peek at Karan Johar’s video and story with his children.

Karan Johar Wishes Yash And Roohi On 6th Birthday

At the video’s opening, Karan Johar posted a photo of the trio. The video begins with the entry of the birthday venue, which has a lovely Mickey Mouse theme party. Then he displayed a balloon with the words “Roohi & Yash Turn Six.” In the following scene, Karan Johar and his twin children join the celebration and give each other a high-five. Then, in the video, Yash rushes into the playing rides and shows Roohi and Yash riding the attractions. Karan Johar’s mother appears next, riding in a wheelchair. Finally, all the children are seen playing and having a good time at the party.

Karan appears later wearing a black sweatshirt with the name Karan written on it. Karan Johar is also having a good time at the birthday celebration. Farah Khan’s peek is featured in a humorous discussion with Karan in the video. The film included clips of Mickey Mouse rallying and dancing. In addition, the movie included a preview of Yash and Roohi birthday cakes and a full family portrait. The youngsters are having fun and eating food at the last appearance.

Karan Johar shared a story and wished for his two children on Instagram. Karan posted a photo of his family dressed all in black and captioned it, “Birthday love to our bachas!!!.” In the second story, Roohi sits on the couch and shows off her hair. In the third image, Yash sits on the same couch and poses for the camera. In the next image, Yash and Roohi sit together and grin at the camera. In the last narrative, Karan sits on the couch and cuddles her two children, completing the ideal trio image.

Did you enjoy seeing Yash and Roohi’s Birthday Party video appearance? Let us know your views in the comment, and stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more updates on your favorite celebrities.