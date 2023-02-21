Rakhi Sawant is a well-known yet polarising name in the Indian film industry. She’s been in the entertainment business for a long time, and we’ve always appreciated her for many reasons. Rakhi Sawant has done everything in her 20-year career, from reality shows to appearing in legendary dance routines in blockbuster films.

Rakhi Sawant is a model, dancer, and talk show host from India who has appeared in films in Hindi, Kannada, Marathi, Odia, Telugu, and Tamil. Rakhi Sawant was a finalist and challenger on Bigg Boss 14 and starred in the first season of the Indian reality show Bigg Boss. Rakhi Sawant has also recently featured in Bigg Boss Marathi Season 4.

Rakhi Sawant is an incredible entertainer. Her sense of humor continuously captivates and astounds the audience. Also, Rakhi Sawant always surprises us with amusing situations. She was afterward considered depressed, so she made a short film in which she caught herself performing namaaz; scroll down to view her sorrowful music reel video.

Rakhi Sawant’s Emotional Video

Rakhi Sawant was dressed in a black floral patterned gown with a black stole wrapped over her head. She kept her makeup basic with a thin line of eyeliner, eyelash extensions, and light pink lipstick. She got her nails painted in yellow color. She sits on the carpet and has her head tilted in the video. On the second appearance, she hides her half-face with a scarf corner and gives the camera a sorrowful expression. Finally, she showed the red carpet where she was sitting on her third appearance and shifted the camera to her face.

On her final appearance, she moves her camera to a low angle on her left side and shows her slanted face. The lonlywrites quote music she selected for the reel read, “taaqdir ne jaise chaha waise dhal gaye hum, bohot sambhalke chale phir bhi fisal gaye hum, kisine bharosa today toh kisine dil, un logon Jo lagta hai, bohot badal gaye hum.” Rakhi Sawant captioned her Instagram emotional post, “.”

What do you feel after watching Rakhi Sawant’s latest emotional video? Let us know your opinions in the comment section; stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more updates.