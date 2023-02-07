Himanshi Khurana is one of the most gorgeous and beautiful actresses in the television industry. She is a model and a singer too who works in Punjabi language films. The actress made her debut with the Punjabi film Sadda Haq in 2013. The actress has appeared in several music videos. She has mesmerized her fans with her melodious voice and always amazes us with her beautiful and stunning looks.

Himanshi got fame for her appearance in the television’s popular reality show Bigg Boss. She appeared as a contestant in Bigg Boss season 13 and received immense love for her beautiful looks. The actress also amazed her followers with her amazing fashion game. She is seen wearing stylish and fashionable outfits.

The actress has amazing facial features such as dreamy eyes, flawless skin, a pretty smile, etc. She looks stunning and gives us some major fashion goals. Recently, she took to Instagram and shared her breathtaking look in a classy nude pant suit. She opted for a nude blazer along with matching pants and beneath her blazer, she wore a black top. Himanshi completed her look with subtle makeup and a high ponytail. Check below!