Karan Singh Grover is one of Bollywood’s hottest hunks and needs no introduction. Karan Singh Grover pursued a modeling career in 2004 and was named “Most Popular Model” at the Gladrags Manhunt Contest. Karan began his television career the same year with the youth show Kitni Mast Hai Zindagi on Balaji Telefilms. Karan was chosen after the production company undertook a nationwide talent hunt. It should not be a surprise that his film career has only improved since then.

Karan is not just a brilliant actor and a fantastic husband but also a fitness star. He routinely posts fitness videos on his social media account and some unique images of his body. Karan has 1.6 million Instagram followers. Karan just shared a shirtless photo of himself; scroll down to check his look.

Karan Singh Grover’s Picture Appearance

Karan Singh Grover appears to be smoking hot in a shirtless photo. He wore his hair in a sloppy side part. Karan Singh Grover is shown lying on the floor with his hands clasped together, resting his chin, and giving the camera an intense starry stare. Karan Singh Grover captioned his post, “Inversions Warning:

– Inversions have an anti ageing effect.

– Improves blood circulation to the brain

– Improve immunity

– Can also do weird things to your hair.”

All his fans are showing love by commenting on his post, one fan wrote, “Those eyes are not good for my health .” and another wrote, “You are the cause of my euphoria, Karan I love you so much .” By reading his caption, one fan wrote, “Where’s the hotness warning?!.”

About 3 Dev Movie

3 Dev is an unreleased Indian Hindi-language comedy film directed and written by Ankoosh Bhatt. The cast includes Karan Singh Grover, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Ravi Dubey, Tisca Chopra, and Raima Sen in lead roles, with Prosenjit Chatterjee and Kay Kay Menon in supporting parts. Chitan Rana of R2 Phillum Productions is producing the film, while Soni Singh is directing it. The soundtrack for the film will be composed and scored by the Bollywood musical combo Sajid-Wajid.

Karan Singh Grover looks hot in this shirtless picture, isn’t he? Let us know your views in the comment section below; stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more masala updates.