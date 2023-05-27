Ileana D’Cruz flaunts her growing belly in black co-Ords, see pics

Ileana D’Cruz, the popular actor, recently delighted her fans by sharing more photos of her growing baby bump on social media. After initially revealing her pregnancy earlier this month, Ileana took to Instagram Stories on Friday to treat her followers to mirror selfies, showcasing her radiant glow and the beautiful transformation of her belly. In the pictures, she wore a stylish black crop top and matching pants, tenderly cradling her baby bump in one of the shots.

Posing in front of a large mirror in a bathroom, Ileana showcased her natural beauty with her hair tied up in a casual bun and opted for a makeup-free look. These intimate snapshots provide glimpses into her journey of motherhood, capturing the joy and excitement that surrounds this special time in her life.

Ileana D’Cruz announced Pregnancy in April

Back in April, Ileana D’Cruz made waves on social media when she first announced her impending arrival as she prepared to embrace motherhood. Since then, she has been generous in sharing glimpses of her pregnancy with her fans, often posting photos of her adorable baby bump. In a recent series of pictures, she elegantly donned a black dress while lovingly cradling her growing belly.

Back on April 18, Ileana shared the joyous news of her pregnancy through two captivating photos. The first image featured a baby’s romper with the endearing slogan, “And so the adventure begins,” while the second showcased a pendant that read, “Mama.”

Through her heartfelt posts and candid updates, Ileana D’Cruz continues to captivate her followers, sharing the beauty of her pregnancy journey and the anticipation of welcoming her first child into the world.