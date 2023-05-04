Ileana D’Cruz shows how her life is taking turns post pregnancy, see pics

Ileana D’Cruz took to her Instagram stories to share some pictures from her lazy mid-week moment, with her cat. Check out pictures below

Ileana D’Cruz, the Barfi actress is an avid social media user. The actress shares updates about her upcoming projects and life too. Earlier, the actress made a buzz all across the internet after she announced her pregnancy on her Instagram handle. And since then, the actress has been enjoying all the perks. Owing to that, the actress has now shared some candid moments on her Instagram stories, talking of how her life has been lately.

Ileana D’Cruz’s cosy life

In the pictures that Ileana shared we can see her enjoying a cuppa hot beverage, as she lies all cosy and relaxed on her bed. We can also see her adorable feline friend lying by her side and sleeping. The actress sharing the moment wrote in the caption, ‘Life Lately’. She then again shared a picture of her cat, where we can see the adorable feline beauty sleeping with her head tucked into the bed almost looking a like a fluffy ball. Sharing the picture, Ileana wrote, “Apparently this is comfortable?”

Here take a look-

Work Front

This talented actress has been captivating audiences with her performances in both Hindi and Telugu films, and has earned a foothold in the Indian cinema.

D’Cruz made her debut in 2006 with the Telugu film “Devadasu,” which earned her critical acclaim and a Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut – South. Since then, she has starred in several successful Telugu films such as “Pokiri” and “Jalsa,” as well as Hindi films like “Barfi!,” “Rustom,” and many more.