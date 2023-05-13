Ileana D’Cruz talks about ‘adulting struggles’, read

Ileana D’Cruz took to her Instagram stories to share a super relatable struggle that we all face as we land in the process of adulting. Scroll down beneath to read on what she had to say.

Gone are the days of carefree living, where someone else took care of your laundry, bills, and grocery shopping. Now, it’s turn to tackle the adult world head-on. From budgeting your hard-earned money to figuring out how to cook something other than instant noodles, adulting demands a whole new set of skills. And if you are someone processing through this one-of-a-kind phase, you can definitely relate to what we are saying!

And it’s something the new mama-to-be Ileana D’Cruz is currently experiencing too, with all the changes in her life. What’s more, she also shares the biggest struggle she faces as an adult.

Ileana D’Cruz on adulting

The actress who is an avid social media user, took to her Instagram handle to share a post where we can read the hilarious aspect of adulting. In the post, it comes with a question first, “What’s something you didn’t realize was going to consume so much of your time as an adult?” and then the answer goes, “Making food and eating that food and then cleaning up all of that mess and then planning what more food to buy because I’ve now eaten some of my food and then going out to buy that food.”

Ileana D’Cruz’s pregnancy

On 18th of April, Ileana took to her Instagram handle to share the news of her pregnancy. The actress shared a picture on her social media where we can see her wearing a white baby romper, followed by a sleek designed pendant that had ‘mama’ written on it. Ever since then the actress has been getting all the pamper and love she deserves from her family and friends. However, on the contrary, her pregnancy post also stirred quite a controversy all across the nation.