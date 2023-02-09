Raashii Khanna is an attractive South Indian actress who mostly features in films. The diva has appeared in films in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. She is a well-known playback singer with a lovely voice. The diva, who is also an excellent performer, looks lovely in any western outfit. Despite her basic clothing, the actress exuded beauty.

Raashii Khanna, who had back-to-back blockbusters with Sardar and Thiruchitrambalam in 2022, is set to embark on several projects in 2023. Yodha is another film in which she co-starred with Sidharth Malhotra.

The actress has been on fire since the start of her career in the South, and she’s slowly and surely gained Pan-India importance and appeal across the country. Raashii Khanna is a well-known figure in the industry! She has a strong fan base and has been in several blockbuster films. Her followers adore her and her photographs. Please scroll down to view her presence alongside Farzi team Shahid Kapoor, Raj & DK, and Vijay Sethupathi.

Raashii Khanna’s Picture Appearance

Raashii Khanna was dressed in an apricot-colored long gown. She wore her hair in a center-parted wavy manner. Her dazzling makeup included crimson blush, strong expressive eye makeup, and a light brown lipstick tone. She simply wears a white bracelet as an accessory. Shahid Kapoor looked stunning in a white patterned casual full-sleeved shirt and blue body-fitting pants. He sported his hair in a side-parted, slightly messy style. Raj & DK were dressed in a black patterned t-shirt, a dark brown jacket, black slacks, and black shoes. Vijay Sethupathi was dressed in a simple white shirt, a blue blazer, dark blue slacks, and formal shoes. He simply has frameless glasses as accessories. Raashii Khanna rushed to Instagram to share a sweet and gorgeous picture of the wonderful team, which included Shahid Kapoor, Raj & DK, and Vijay Sethupathi. Raashii Khanna captioned her post, “Calm before the storm.

Midnight..! #farzi .”

What do you think about Raashii Khanna's picture appearance with the Farzi movie cast?