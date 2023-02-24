Karan Singh Grover is one of Bollywood’s hottest hunks and needs no introduction. Recently, the actor celebrated his birthday with his wife Bipasha Basu and daughter Devi. Bipasha took to Instagram and shared a few pictures from their celebrations. Check below!

Bipasha has also shared two posts on her Instagram handle along with adorable pictures with their daughter Devi. In the first post, Bipasha shared a picture in which Karan is giving a sweet kiss to his daughter while Bipasha, who is holding the little one in her arm, is looking away from the camera. The family of three can be seen twinning in white outfits.

Bipasha Basu’s birthday note read, “Happy Birthday to my EVERYTHING. This day is the most special day every year for me. I must have done something right to get your love. Wish the best for you always. Thank you for being the best husband and now the best father.”

On the work front, Karan will next be seen in Siddharth Anand’s film, Fighter. The actor will be seen sharing screen space with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone.

