Mama-to-be Ileana D’Cruz shines in yellow swimsuit, says ‘Babymooning hard’

Actress Ileana D’Cruz, ready to embrace motherhood and radiating pure joy, is currently having a blast on her “babymoon” getaway. Graciously treating her fans to delightful sneak peeks, Ileana has been sharing glimpses of her babymoon adventure through Instagram Stories, leaving everyone in awe. As a self-proclaimed water baby, it’s no surprise that Ileana chose a picturesque beach destination to unwind. In her latest update, she effortlessly steals the spotlight while lounging by the pool, soaking up the golden sunlight.

Ileana D’Cruz stuns in yellow bikini wear

Rocking a vibrant yellow bikini, Ileana exudes sheer happiness and glowing confidence. The first picture captures the serene poolside scene, accompanied by the playful caption, “Babymooning hard.” And as if to say, “Hey there, it’s been a while,” she treats us to a captivating selfie, sporting chic sunglasses and adding a sun emoji for that extra touch of sunny vibes. Ileana D’Cruz’s babymoon escapades have us all hooked, eagerly awaiting more glimpses of her blissful journey into motherhood.

Here take a look at the picture:

Earlier on Friday, the Barfi actress shared pictures from her date night with her partner. In the picture, we could see their hands intertwined with each other, while both of them flaunted their beautiful engagement rings. The pictures gave off nothing but some rampant, adorable couple goals to the core.