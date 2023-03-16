Monalisa the talented actress is back on the TV screens in yet another mind-blowing avatar!! Yes, she will be seen in the upcoming Colors show Bekaboo produced by Balaji Telefilms. The show starring Shalin Bhanot, Eisha Singh will have Monalisa playing one of the lead characters.

Monalisa made it loud and clear on social media as she shared the new show alert with her fans and well-wishers. Monalisa dons the role of Yamini and is seen in her scintillating avatar.

She shares a BTS video of her look from the show. And trust us, as we say that she is looking hot in it. She is seen wearing a black sequin saree and is seen posing on the set, and also taking a stroll of the set.

You can check the video here.

Her dressing style is always authentic and unique. And as Yamini, Monalisa is all set to kill!!

Are you all ready to get killed?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.