Parineeti Chopra the Bollywood actress is in a mood to worship and seek blessings. She is presently in Gurudwara Nankiana Sahib, Sangrur in very spiritual mood. Yes, Parineeti shows us the power that is present in praying, wishing and getting it.

Parineeti Chopra’s recent pensive picture in prayer says it all. The beautiful and divine ambience of the Gurudwara has brightened the spirits of the actor. They say, one feels the power and vibe of the place when you are in prayer. And this is exactly what Parineeti is experiencing.

Parineeti’s recent picture in prayer has caught the attention of one and all.

Truly, this place is divine and the one seeking blessings will indeed be blessed. Do you all feel the positive vibe of the place? You can ask for your favourite wish and it will be granted.

