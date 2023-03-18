The tagline ‘Home of the Good Guys’ is an attitude that embodies the essential beliefs and principles of SM Development Company (SMDC), a renowned property developer. Hence, when SMDC was looking for a new brand ambassador, embodying “Good Guy” ideals was key, and Korean Actor Lee Minho was the ideal choice.

A fundraiser who founded a contribution platform to support causes near his heart.

Lee Min-ho established PROMIZ, a contribution platform that focuses on children, animals, and the environment, in 2014. Individuals may give to numerous charities and organizations by purchasing items on the site, such as disaster relief, children’s welfare, and environmental protection.

Via PROMIZ, he hopes to urge individuals to make a good effect on the world and inspire others to take action and make a difference in their communities. PROMIZ has gained considerable acclaim for its impact.

Family Is Crucial To His Existence

Lee Min-ho is well-known for his affection for his family. When asked what he loves to do for fun, he replied that he spends quality time with his dear family, friends, and loved ones whenever he wants to have a good time.

He socializes with his family, friends, and coworkers. His principles, recognized for taking excellent care of others around him, mirror his education and personality as a child, keeping him grounded and focused on what counts in life.

Modest And Dedicated To His Work

Lee Min-ho has been a well-known personality in the entertainment world for many years, appearing in several dramas and films. Despite his popularity and success, his co-stars and production team commend him for his work ethic, professionalism, and regard for others.

Lee Min Ho is well known for his humility and hard effort. Despite his global fame, he remains grounded and focused on his profession, constantly seeking to enhance his performance and create a happy environment on set.

A Ray Of Optimism And Inspiration

Lee Min-ho did not always want to be an actor. During primary school, he was obsessed with soccer and aspired to be a professional player. Nevertheless, he sustained a terrible injury and was forced to abandon his sporting aspirations.

This failure inspired him to pursue acting during his sophomore year of high school, and he discovered it to be his genuine calling. He worked hard to perfect his profession and has become one of the industry’s most well-known and respected performers.

Appreciates His Fans’ Unwavering Support

Lee Minho has frequently stated that his fans are a motivating source and inspiration for him and that he appreciates their love and support. He stated that the constant support of his followers had been the driving factor in his profession and that he would strive hard to reciprocate their love and dedication.

During a fan meetup, he stated how he always thinks about how he can give back the love he receives from his fans. He acknowledged his fans’ support to be there for wherever he has reached today.

