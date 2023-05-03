ADVERTISEMENT
"People Are Saying Anything," Says Parineeti Chopra About Social Media

Parineeti Chopra is buzzing on internet for her marriage rumors. However she an old interview where she shares her opinion about content and social media in a new age is going viral online

Author: Aarti Tiwari
03 May,2023 21:05:30
Parineeti Chopra is one of the famous stars in the industry. Though she is not very active in the film industry, the news regarding her personal life, fashion, and style often buzzes in the headlines. And yet again, the diva shared her opinion about the new content, social media, and I’ll effects. Read further to know her point of view.

Parineeti Chopra’s Point Of View On Social Media

Parineeti Chopra, in an interview with Film Companion, said, “Social Media has just exploded in the last couple of years, and just to almost fill in the content, people are saying anything that will make noise. Sometimes it’s not even true.”

Further, she continued, “I just feel that there are some actors or some people who could get affected it and go into a shell and not be able to produce good work anymore, which means maybe I need to take a step back and realize, like he said, ‘Dukan Hamesha Khuli Rehni Chahiye’ you know in the hard and the tortoise, you could be the hare you could be the tortoise either way it leads to the finish line. Just keep going.”

Parineeti Chopra has always voiced her opinion regarding things without hesitation or regret. And this video is such an instance. Parineeti Chopra has worked in films like Hasse Toh Phasee, Ishqzaade, and many others.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

Read Latest News