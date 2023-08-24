Picture of Papa Karan Singh Grover Cuddling His Daughter Devi Is An Endearing Watch; Check Here

Karan Singh Grover the talented actor and Bipasha Basu the enchanting actress of Bollywood make for a stunning couple. Recently, the internet was filled with Bipasha Basu’s emotional posts and talks about her daughter Devi being born with two holes in her heart. The actress talked at length about how they as parents took care of her and handled the sensitive phase with care. Today, Bipasha Basu posted a picture of Karan Singh Grover and Devi cuddling each other. Yes, this picture is sure to trend for some time.

Bipasha wrote about how she came back home to find this endearing sight of the father and daughter asleep. Karan had held Devi in his arms. While the kid was sleeping, Karan too had dozed off with Devi in his arms. Bipasha said that her heart exploded with happiness on seeing this sight.

She writes,

When you come home to this… heart explodes with happiness 🧿🧿🧿🧿🧿🧿🧿❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

Devi has the most awesome Papa ❤️🧿

You will also love the picture if you see it. Certainly, Parenthood teaches many lessons. Seems like Karan and Bipasha are learning the art of becoming the best parents!!

You can check the picture here.

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Too cool!! Are you in love with this picture?

