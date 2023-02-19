Shahid Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor are two of the most wonderful and droolworthy personalities in the Indian entertainment industry. While Karisma Kapoor has been truly entertaining the Indian entertainment industry since the beginning of her career in the early 90s, Shahid Kapoor has been a sensation and a chocolate boy for real and in the real sense of the term ever since he became a part of the industry and well, we are truly in awe of him for real and in the genuine sense of the term. From doing comedy and funny movies that are commercially viable to doing movies that have been critically successful, Shahid Kapoor has managed it all in his career for real.

Although there’s no real common pattern between Shahid Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor as far as professional career is concerned ladies and gentlemen, both of them have off-late managed to become extremely celebrated and active in the social media space in terms of content creation. Both of them often post regularly and that’s why, we always end up getting a smile on our faces whenever we see them. Well, this time, as a form of funny coincidence, we see Shahid and Karisma both share beautiful photos where they are both posing in front of the mirror and well, we truly admire the aesthetics for real. Well, do you all want to check it out? See below folks –

Well, absolutely amazing and wonderful for real, ain’t it? Brilliant and wonderful for real, ain’t it? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com