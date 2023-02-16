Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi are all set for their upcoming film, Selfiee. After Jug Jugg Jeeyo, director Raj Mehta is ready to take the audience on a roller-coaster ride of emotions with his film. The movie is scheduled for release on February 24, 2023.

Now, Akshay has dropped the second trailer of Selfiee on social media. Akshay Kumar is seen playing the role of a superstar, while Emraan Hashmi is stepping into the shoes of an RTO Officer in the film. The second trailer of Selfie is filled with action, comedy, drama, and a lot of entertainment.

The 1-minute 34-second long trailer sees Akshay and Emraan’s character battle with each other which gathers the media’s attention. Sharing the trailer, Akshay wrote, “Aam aadmi ki kahaani toh bahot sun li, ab Vijay Kumar ki bhi sun lo. Dekhiye #SelfieeTrailer2 And watch #Selfiee in cinemas on 24th Feb (sic).”

Check below!