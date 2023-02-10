Talented Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor made his OTT debut series Farzi which started streaming on Amazon Prime Video on February 10. The makers and the actor held a grand screening in Mumbai last night which was attended by many big names from the industry.

The guest list included Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput, mother Neelima Azeem, father Pankaj Kapur with his wife Supriya Pathak, Ishaan Khatter, Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani, Ritesh Deshmukh, Genelia D’Souza, Aditya Seal, Anushka Ranjan, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Sharvari Wagh, Kriti Kulhari, and more stars.

While Shahid chose a quirky grey pantsuit, Mira stunned in a printed jumpsuit for the occasion. Supriya opted for a simple black kurta and palazzo set teamed with a printed dupatta. Pankaj Kapur wore a white kurta, open bandhgala jacket, matching pants, and shoes.

Ishaan Khatter brought the glamour to the screening bash in a chic black see-through button-down shirt, fitted black pants, and a faux leather jacket with an open front. On the other hand, Kriti Sanon attended the Farzi screening event in a stylish fit – a strapless sweetheart neckline cropped bralette, high-waisted light-blue baggy denim jeans with distressed details, and a chic blazer with contrast white lining.

Check the photos below!