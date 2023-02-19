Shimmery outfits are always in trend. Every party show or award function is glamorous with the shimmery outfits that actresses style themselves in. These outfits look sparkling and grab everyone’s attention when they have to slay the red-carpet appearance. Today let’s check out from Shanaya Kapoor to Mouni Roy, who spread the charm in a shimmery mini dress.

Shanaya shined in this blue mini dress like a Barbie doll. She paired the strapless mini dress with matching strappy heels. The sleek hairstyle and minimalistic makeup added to her gorgeous look.

Mouni Roy grabbed the viewer’s attention in a blue sparkling mini dress with fringy detailings. Her style was elevated by her smokey eye makeup, loose hairstyle, and silver heels with a handbag. The actress looks sizzling hot in this outfit.

Janhvi is known for her seductiveness and charisma in sultry outfits. The diva chose a nude shade shimmery mini dress with puffy sleeves. In addition, her glossy makeup and wavy hairstyle admired her look. A pair of shiny heels completed her style. Janhvi is enjoying her time at home.

Gorgeous Sara Ali Khan chooses a glittery yellow mini dress to embrace her sassy style. Like Janhvi, she styled her look with wavy hair and a matching pair of heels. Smokey eye makeup and nude lips completed her appearance. Sara is exploring self love and places.

Kiara Advani styled her shimmery mini dress differently from others. She paired the sparkling red dress with a tangerine jacket. In contrast, the minimalistic makeup, wavy hairstyle, and vibrant high heels rounded her statement look. She made it to headlines with her beautiful wedding pictures.

