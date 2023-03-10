Sonalee Kulkarni the Marathi actress is upbeat as her next project is all set to make the noise!! Sonalee features in the program MaharashtaOnMyLips. And she is excited about it coming up with its next episode.

Showcasing one such trivia in her video is Sonalee as she runs through a certain farm full of greenery. She is seen wearing a blue denim jacket over her pink dress. She is seen posing along with Kunal Vijaykar.

Sonalee throws a trivia towards her fans and well-wishers. She talks about the farm she is showing in the video and puts up the post,

sonalee18588

Verified

A wish of many years has finally come true…

We used to dance on the dam in the fields…

This farm is special…

Find out in the next episode of #MaharashtraOnMyLips…

P.S. guess the city!

You can check the video here.

Video Courtesy: Instagram

Well, are you ready to play the game with Sonalee? She has asked the question, can you guess this city? Have you got the answer already?

