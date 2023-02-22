Everyone’s favorite idols are Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover. It has been a pleasant journey for this beautiful couple since they married, and it is no surprise that they have received all the love and attention they deserve from the public. They’ve been married for a while, and we love their strong connection.

Their on-screen and off-screen chemistry is excellent. They have served as an inspiration to millions of others. Supporters are overjoyed for the newlyweds. The couple constantly shows their love for one another on social media and inspires everyone.

Bipasha and Karan met on the sets of the horror film “Alone” and fell in love. They got married on April 30, 2016, in a private ceremony in Mumbai. The couple has also worked together in the film “Dangerous” and the web series “The Chargesheet: Innocent or Guilty?”

Indeed, none of them is afraid to flaunt and publicly announce their love for one another, which attracts the most attention. The most astounding element, however, is that many couples around the country look to these two for happily married couple moments and fashion inspiration.

Bipasha Basu And Karan Singh Grover’s Video Appearance

The video shows Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover in full black attire. She wore a black t-shirt, leather jacket, pants, and a white hat. She styled her hair in a simple straight manner. She wears black-framed sunglasses and carries a bag. Karan Singh Grover was dressed in a black leather jacket and black pants. He pulled back his hair and tied it in a ponytail. They both pose with each other and grin in their first appearance.

On her second appearance, she took a selfie with Karan; he made an odd grimace. Then, Karan kisses Bipasha on the cheeks in the same posture. In the third image, he stands and candidly poses for the camera. In her last appearance, Bipasha captured a selfie picture of herself with a cute smile. Bipasha Basu captioned her Instagram post, “Love #monkeylove #throwback #favouritecity #london.”

What do you think about Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover's Video appearance?