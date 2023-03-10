Nothing can be compared to Scarlett Johansson’s beauty, whatsoever. The actress has time and again startled fans to the core, with her adoring fashion highlights over the years, with her intimidating personality and glowing outlooks on camera, Scarlett happens to be our signature favourite actress from the Hollywood. The actress is widely known for the role Black Widow, that she portrayed in Marvel movies.

Coming to her fashion highlights, the actress has never failed to leave stone turned. With her galactic glamour and high-fi fashion decks from popular designers’ racks, Scarlett has always been the muse with her fashion charisma. Owing to that, today we have found an old picture of the actress that times back to 2005 from the premiere of Scarlett starrer film Match Point. Scroll down beneath as we decode Scarlett’s 20’s fashion quotient.

In the picture, we can see Scarlett Johansson wearing the golden plunging neck line dress. The outfit featured a sweetheart body embracing fit and armour. The actress completed the look with short curled wavy hair. The actress rounded the look with dewy soft eyes, red cherry lips and blushed. The actress glowed in and out in the pictures, as her 20s innocence look real in the picture. For accessories, she completed the look with a pair of beautiful diamond ear studs.

Here take a look-

The picture is from the Match Point premiere that happened back in 2005. Scarlett portrayed the role of Nola Rice in the movie. The movie also starred Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Brian Cox, Emily Mortimer, Georgina Chapman and others in pivotal roles. The movie depicts a love dilemma, between Chris, Nola, Chloe and Tom.