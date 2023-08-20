ADVERTISEMENT
Parineeti Chopra goes on a 'beach introspection', says "live, breathe, stop overthinking"

Parineeti Chopra is an inspiration for many. Recently the diva on her social media handle takes her fans on a breezy beach ride with a hidden message. Check out

Author: Aarti Tiwari
20 Aug,2023 01:20:43
Parineeti Chopra, one of the most talented and renowned actresses in Bollywood, has always inspired her fans to do better every day. More than anything else, she believes in living life to the fullest. Taking to her Instagram handle, the actress today takes her fans on a breezy beach ride with a hidden message.

Parineeti Chopra’s Hidden Message From The Breezy Beach

In the shared post, Parineeti Chopra takes Instagram users on a breezy beach ride in her throwback vacation video. She can be seen riding a bicycle on a beautiful path surrounded by green trees and taking us to breathtaking beach views. The diva looked happy and contented on her beautiful vacation time, and she wore an orange crop top paired with white shorts, a shirt, and donned black glasses.

She captioned her post with a sparkling star emoji and asked her followers to live, breathe, and stop overthinking. While background music has a hidden message for fans. It says, “not a diet, a lifestyle, not for him, for me, not for a day, but every day, not to feel good in a dress, but to feed good in my skin, not for a competition, but for the competition I have created for myself, by myself to become a better version of myself, every single day.” Parineeti Chopra very beautifully inspired her fans to be better every single day.

What’s your reaction to Parineeti’s inspiring video? Please share your thoughts with us in the comments.

