Watch: Rakhi Sawant Shares Adorable Moments With Adil Khan Says, ‘I Love You Jaan’

Rakhi Sawant is a well-known yet contentious name in the Indian film industry. She’s been in show business for a long time, and we’ve consistently appreciated her for various reasons. Rakhi Sawant has tried it all in her 20-year career, from reality shows to appearing in famous dance routines in blockbuster films.

Rakhi Sawant is a model, Indian dancer, actress, and talk show host who has acted in films in Hindi, Kannada, Marathi, Odia, Telugu, and Tamil. Rakhi Sawant appeared on the first season of the Indian reality show Bigg Boss 1 and was a competitor and finalist on Bigg Boss 14. Rakhi Sawant last appeared in Bigg Boss Marathi Season 4.

Rakhi Sawant is an accomplished performer. She consistently captivates and astounds the audience. Furthermore, Rakhi Sawant never fails to surprise us with humorous moments. She was then perceived as melancholy, so she taped a few cute moments with Adil Khan; scroll down to watch her music reel video.

Rakhi Sawant And Adil Khan’s Video Appearance

Adil Khan is seen in the video seated in a black car, wearing a dark grey hooded t-shirt. Rakhi Sawant appeared in a white and black embroidered salwar suit and white shoes. Her hair was fashioned in a classic straight hairstyle with a center part. Adil then approaches her, hugs her, and kisses her forehead. Rakhi appeared in the following video wearing a bright pink sparkly V-neck long gown with a multicolored jacket. She wore thick makeup and pale pink lipstick.

Rakhi wore her hair in a messy bun with a center part. Adil Khan was dressed in a light green plain t-shirt, black jacket, and black slacks. In the video, she took a selfie while eating food, and they posed for the camera cutely. She captured a solo appearance with food and had a blast at the time. Rakhi Sawant captioned her post, “I love u my jaan.”

